Increasing the size of the Arlington County Board and School Board by at least two members is among the recommendations of the Arlington County Civic Federation’s task force on local governance, which on April 12 delivered the first of what are expected to be two sets of recommendations to be voted on by the organization in June.
The proposals in the pipeline appear to fall short of radical reform – there is no call, for instance, to move from at-large elections to districts for the two bodies – and the recommendations are merely advisory in nature. Whether any or all of the ideas end up being adopted by county leaders is likely to depend on the view of the Democratic political oligarchy that has controlled governance in Arlington for more than three decades.
Having just five members on the County Board and School Board for the past 90 years has led to “inadequate representation,” said Chris Wimbush, chairs of the Civic Federation’s TiGER (Task Force in Governance and Election Reform) initiative. He outlined the first batch of proposals, which also include the prospect of substantially higher pay for elected officials, at the April 12 meeting.
To be unveiled next month is the task force’s views on how local officials are elected, and whether the community should move to ranked-choice voting from than the current winner-take-all system.
That is likely to be addressed in the federation’s May meeting, with a vote on all proposals expected on June 14. Whether the panel will weigh in on the question of whether Arlington should seek to switch from county status to city status remains to be seen.
The first batch of recommendations has been “long awaited,” said Civic Federation president Allan Gajadhar. The TiGER initiative is likely to be the main legacy of Gajadhar’s two years at the helm of the body, a tenure that will conclude in June when a new president rotates in.
If the Civic Federation rank-and-file approves some or all of the recommendations, “then we would engage in advocacy,” Wimbush said. Some of the proposed changes likely could be enacted at the local level, while others probably would require action by the General Assembly and approval by the governor – no sure thing in Virginia’s current political environment.
From Reconstruction in the 1870s until the early 1930s, Arlington – known until 1920 as “Alexandria County” – was governed by a three-member board of supervisors, elected by districts and serving in effect as laws unto themselves. In 1931, the General Assembly approved a request from Arlington residents to change the government structure to a five-member County Board and professional county manager. On Nov. 3, 1931, Arlington held its first County Board elections.
In both the 1931 and 1935 elections, all five seats were elected simultaneously, with all winners serving concurrent four-year terms. But starting in 1939, elections were held on a staggered basis, with one board member elected three out of every four years and two board members elected during the fourth. It is a process that has remained in place to the present day.
In 2010, a coalition that included public-safety unions launched a change-of-government petition drive that, if placed on the ballot and approved by voters, would have turned Arlington’s at-large County Board into a district-based body.
The effort, however, was strenuously opposed by the Arlington County Democratic Committee and failed to reach the electorate, with the petition drive falling about 4,000 signatures short of the 14,350 needed.
The TiGER task force’s decision not to embrace district voting would seem to indicate an evolutionary, rather than revolutionary, approach to change.
The task force will have to make the case to the Civic Federation members, public and elected officials that adding seats to elected bodies without amending the at-large system would have anything more than a token impact on Arlington governance.
The General Assembly several years ago granted the County Board power to move to ranked-choice (instant-runoff) voting in its elections. County Board have used the ongoing Civic Federation deliberations as a reason to wait before moving forward on ranked-choice voting, which by this point would not be feasible for the November 2022 County Board election.
Whether ranked-choice voting would have any impact on general-election results is an open question; last year, Democratic Takis Karantonis won 60 percent of the vote in a four-way race, meaning the instant-runoff provision wouldn’t have been triggered even if it had been in place.
The Civic Federation proposal also asks for consideration of a change to current elected-body leadership. Currently, chairs of the County Board and School Board rotate in for one-year terms as elected by members of the body; the Civic Federation wants consideration of giving chairs tenure of two years or more.
