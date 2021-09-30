[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Neighborhood Villages program has received a $30,000 grant from the Community Care Corps to support its mission to help older adults in Arlington age in place while staying connected with the community.
The funding will assist the social-safety-net organization in partnering with Culpepper Garden and the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing to bring services to residents of their apartment communities.
“These grant funds will help Arlington Neighborhood Villages provide even more older adults in Arlington with the ‘extra help’ they need to stay in their homes and community safely and with an improved quality of life,” said Wendy Zenker, the organization’s executive director.
In 2020, the organization’s 300-plus members received a variety of services, while volunteers donated nearly 7,200 hours of service.
The Community Care Corps recently announced grants totaling $2.85 million to 33 innovative national programs. They were chosen through a competitive selection process from funding requests that totaled $13.2 million.