Virginia Hospital Center’s “OB Connect” initiative has benefited from a new $90,000 grant from the Truist Charitable Fund, a philanthropic effort of Truist Financial Corp. through the Winston-Salem Foundation.
Rather than visiting the office for every appointment, OB Connect patients can attend some of their appointments remotely via secure video. The program provides participants with a fetal Doppler and electronic blood pressure cuff to monitor their baby’s heart rate and personal blood pressure.
OB Connect “highlights how Virginia Hospital Center is using the latest medical technology to make care more convenient and accessible for patients,” said Tony Burchard, president of the Virginia Hospital Center Foundation. “It is an honor and a privilege to receive this donation, which gives us the necessary resources to continue running this first-in-the-region program while expanding access to its benefits.”
“Virginia Hospital Center has done outstanding work through OB Connect to meet the needs of expecting parents, and this grant will help ensure they can continue to better lives and drive meaningful change,” said Evelyn Lee, who serves as president of the greater Washington region for Truist.