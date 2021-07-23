[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Marymount University is one of 10 community organizations or educational institutions in Virginia to share in grant funding to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking in their communities.
Over the coming year, grant recipients will work in partnership with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) to implement efforts.
“We are looking forward to working with these grantees to positively impact the communities in which they work,” said Travis Hill, CEO of the Virginia ABC.
Marymount will receive $8,000 out of the pool of $75,000 in funding.
A study by the National Institutes of Health determined that, during the year of the pandemic, 60 percent of U.S. adults reported they drank more than before. The grant funding will be used in an effort to prevent and reduce problem drinking.