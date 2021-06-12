[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Keep Virginia Beautiful has presented the Culpepper Garden senior-living facility with a “Green Grant,” which will be used to plant a perennial community garden on the grounds near Ballston.
“They will utilize colorful perennials, mature trees and shrubs to turn the property into an accessible, year-round green-space oasis for residents, their loved ones and the greater Arlington community to enjoy,” Keep Virginia Beautiful said.
A total of 35 Green Grant Awards were announced by the organization, one for each day of June plus five bonus grants supporting efforts targeting under-served populations.
Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $254,500 for 320 different environmental programs and projects across the commonwealth. The initiative is backed by a partnership with Altria and support from Coca-Cola, WestRock and Keep America Beautiful.
For information, see the Website at www.keepvirginiabeautiful.org.