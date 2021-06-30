[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Virginia Hospital Center (VHC) has received a $38,000 grant from the Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation for the pilot of the hospital’s “OB Connect” program, which provides patients with the flexibility to receive prenatal care from home.
The initiative “represents a new age of medicine, where we are using technology to make care more convenient for patients and, at the same time, giving them greater access to their health-care providers,” said Amanda Rohn, M.D., of the VHC Physician Group.
“Just as people have gotten used to tracking their health with watches and other wearable devices, our patients have easy-to-use home-monitoring equipment to keep their OB/GYN provider apprised of their vital signs,” Rohn said.
Rather than visiting the office for every appointment, OB Connect patients schedule some remote appointments via secure video. The program provides participants with equipment to check their baby’s heart rate and their own blood pressure; patients then report these readings to their nurses two days before each appointment.
The OB Connect program “is an essential step in the movement for accessible prenatal care for economically vulnerable moms,” said Neal Lawson, founder and chair of the Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation.
“With virtual appointments, patients will not have to take time off work, pay for childcare or parking, or rush to appointments,” he said. “We hope that by funding this program, we can reduce the financial burdens and added stress that so often come with seeking care during pregnancy.”
Virginia Hospital Center is the first hospital in the region to offer a service of this type to patients. Now in full swing, the program recently welcomed the first new arrival from a mother who was enrolled in the program.