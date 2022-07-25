A graveside service for William Sharbaugh Jr., who served as principal of what was then Washington-Lee High School from 1976 to 1999, will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Kane, Pa., on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m. Sharbaugh, who in retirement lived in Cathedral City, Calif., died July 4 at age 82.
During Sharbaugh’s tenure at Washington-Lee (since renamed Washington-Liberty High School), the International Baccalaureate program was introduced and the school received national recognition for excellence.
Sharbaugh “valued the profession of education and took pleasure in mentoring young teachers and administrators throughout his career,” family members said. “He was a kind man at heart and made a positive impact in his community and on those around him.”
A graduate of Lock Haven University (bachelor’s degree in education, 1961) and the University of Maryland (doctorate in secondary education, 1970), Sharbaugh served for 13 years as a teacher and assistant principal in Montgomery, County, Md., before taking the helm of Washington-Lee.
Sharbaugh and his wife, the former Jacqueline Gustafson, were married for 48 years prior to her death. He is survived by two sons and a large number of extended family.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]