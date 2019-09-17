The Green Valley Civic Association will host the 2019 Green Valley Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at Drew Elementary School, 3500 23rd St. South.
The event will feature live music and dance; local vendors and information booths; a health fair; a kids’ pavilion with game truck and moonbounce; food; and history and heritage.
The event is free and will be held rain or shine. For information, see the Website at www.greenvalleyciv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.