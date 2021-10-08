[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
While taking no position on the three other local bonds on the Nov. 2 ballot, the Arlington Greens have opted to oppose the $6.8 million recreation bond.
Green Party leadership said the spending proposed in the package – including repaving of tennis courts and furthering plans for a boathouse facility in Rosslyn – were unnecessary at the current time.
The party also voiced concern about policy decisions made by the all-Democratic County Board on park issues, including a failure to purchase more open space for park use and its decision to let the Rouse (Febrey-Lothrop) estate on Wilson Boulevard be razed to the ground while failing to consider purchasing that 9-acre tract for preservation and parkland.
Arlington Greens opted to take no formal position on the $39 million transportation bond, $23 million schools bond and $17 million infrastructure bond.
“There are good reasons to approve these bonds, but also compelling reasons to reject them,” party officials said, noting that voters have approved more than $650 million in bond proposals since 2016 but the county government and school system still has millions from that pot it has not spent.
Traditionally, the Arlington government goes to voters with a bond package in November of even-numbered years. Owing to the pandemic, the 2020 bond bundle was scaled back considerably, with the 2021 package serving in effect as a catch-up package before resuming every-other-year referendums in 2022.
Arlington voters seem to view bond projects either as good investments or free money (even though debt service now takes up nearly 10 percent of government general-fund spending). County voters have not rejected any bond referendum since 1979, and have not turned down a package of bonds since 1975.