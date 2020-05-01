Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia (RPSV), which provides free drop-in mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness recovery support programs for adults across Northern Virginia, has moved its services online.
“Mental health and addiction recovery can be difficult on its own and RPSV realizes the additional stress that this current crisis puts on recovering individuals”, said Jerome Hughes, executive director of RPSV. “We want to remind people that they are not alone, and we will continue to provide our services throughout this alarming process.”
Individuals seeking resources, advice, or a listening ear can access the virtual programs through Zoom, a free and downloadable software program that can be used on most electronic devices. The current virtual offerings include a number of support groups. RPSV’s programs run weekdays beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Additionally, RPSV has set up a "warm line" for people who need someone to talk to regarding the pandemic or anything else they want to discuss. The line is staffed by trained peer recovery specialists.The number is (703) 817-6124.
To learn more about RPSV's current programming and how to access the sessions, please visit rpsva.org or call (800) 374-4198.
