On Aug. 18 at 9:16 a.m., two individuals entered a pharmacy in the 5100 block of Lee Highway in Arlington, brandished firearms, directed employees to get on the ground, assaulted two individuals and deployed pepper spray before stealing cash and medication, as well as a walled dropped by a victim.
Medics transported one victim to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while additional victims were treated on the scene.
The suspects are described as black males. They were driving a white SUV.