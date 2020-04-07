Erik Gutshall, who has served on the Arlington County Board since early 2018 and has been its vice chairman since the start of this year, resigned from office April 6 as he continues to battle health issues.
His action triggers a special election, likely to be conducted in the summer.
Gutshall has been out of action for more than a month as he has battled brain cancer, and his resignation, while not unexpected, provoked a wave of sadness among civic leadership in the community.
“Erik was just hitting his stride – his voice will be missed,” said Jay Fisette, who served 20 years on the County Board and was succeeded by Gutshall. “He had enormous capacity to lead – both to see the big picture and envision the future, and to dig into the specifics and make things happen.”
Gutshall was serving on the Planning Commission (and previously had served on the Transportation Commission) when, in the spring of 2016, he challenged incumbent County Board member Libby Garvey in the Democratic primary.
“I decided to run for elected office because I believe in the power of community voices to make a difference in our county,” Gutshall said in an April 6 note announcing his resignation.
While he fell short – losing to Garvey by 10 percentage points – the run (and the generally positive impression he made during it) helped position Gutshall in 2017, when 20-year board veteran Fisette retired. Gutshall won a four-way Democratic caucus and defeated two independents in the subsequent general election.
He took office Jan. 1, 2018.
During his tenure, Gutshall was active on a number of issues, perhaps none more so than affordable housing and an effort to retain the so-called “missing middle,” those who find themselves increasingly priced out of Arlington, but earning too much to qualify for affordable housing.
“How we grow matters,” Gutshall said at the 2020 organizational meeting of the County Board, held in early January. “The next level of managed growth will require new tools and a modernized zoning ordinance to expand our housing supply in a way that enhances the livability of our existing neighborhoods.”
“For me, innovation is doing things differently, or doing different things to solve problems, usually aiming for a better outcome,” he said at the time.
During his County Board tenure, Gutshall also worked to have the county government address the needs of Arlington’s small-business community, and was a rare breed among recent County Board members, maintaining a “real-world” job as the owner of Clarendon Home Services. He and his wife Renee moved to the Lyon Park community in 1995; they have three children.
“Erik’s presence on the County Board gave me comfort, as I completely trusted that every decision would be made thoughtfully and with the community’s interest uppermost in his mind – and because he is such a good and decent soul,” Fisette told the Sun Gazette.
Over the past two decades, there have been a number of County Board special elections called for various reasons: After the death of Charles Monroe; following the departure of Albert Eisenberg for a post in the Clinton administration and the departure of Chris Zimmerman for one with a smart-growth organization; and after Barbara Favola was elected to the state Senate.
Ordinarily in such a situation, a special election to fill Gutshall’s seat would be held some weeks after the resignation took effect. But the Code of Virginia prohibits special elections within 55 days of primaries, and despite public-health issues, the state government still anticipates holding primary elections as scheduled on June 9.
Gretchen Reinemeyer, the county’s director of elections, said the final decision on the date of a special election rests with Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., and election officials were anticipating it to be held over the summer.
Like Gutshall, the four remaining County Board members are Democrats.
