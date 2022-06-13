VHC Health – formerly known as Virginia Hospital Center – is slated to implement “positive patient identification” (PPID) using facial biometrics at its facilities, making VHC the first health-care system in the region to implement it.
The new capabilities will be integrated into VHC’s existing electronic-health-record and administrative systems to create a seamless experience for both patients and administrative staff, and will “enhance the patient experience,” said Michael Mistretta, senior vice president and chief information officer at the health-care organization.
“This is one of several recent investments that VHC has made in innovative technologies as we strive to provide the safest, most secure options for our patients and community,” he said.
The organization is partnering with CERTIFY Health in the initiative. The purpose of biometric PPID is to verify identity throughout the patient journey, starting with check-in.
“Patient misidentification and fraud have become increasingly rampant issues, leading to liabilities for health-care providers,” VHC officials said in a statement. “One of the most secure mechanisms to prevent this is incorporating biometric authentication into health-care registration and procedures.”
VHC launched the biometric PPID check-in experience with a pilot in the hospital’s radiology and cardiology departments in late May, with plans to fully implement the platform by the end of 2022.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to have a strategic partner who is committed to innovation around the patient experience the way VHC is and so willing to adopt some of the most cutting-edge technology in health-care right now” said Marc Potash, CEO of CERTIFY Health.
