Unexpected levels of contaminated soil are pushing the cost of a trail-connection project ever higher.
Arlington County Board members on June 18 are expected to approve an increase from $559,000 to $939,000 in the contract for the Potomac Yard-Four Mile Run Trail connection project, which had been awarded last September at Veterans Kitchen Maintenance Inc. The funding was designed to provide a new 10-foot-wide concrete trail connector between the two existing trails.
According to county officials, initial excavation revealed excessive levels of arsenic in the soil, necessitating special disposal procedures, resulting in higher costs.
The good news for taxpayers? Even with the extra spending, the project is likely to come in under its original cost estimate.
The bad news for trail fans? It’s now almost a decade since the project was first proposed and received a Virginia Department of Transportation grant to begin the development process.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]