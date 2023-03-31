High winds will accompany a cold front moving through the area Saturday -- and the National Weather Service warns widespread power outages are possible.
A high wind watch is in effect from noon to midnight for Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties. Sustained west winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are likely, forecasters say.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are possible. Travel could also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
The strongest winds are most likely late Saturday afternoon through mid Saturday evening.The weather service advises fastening loose objects or sheltering them in a safe place before the onset of the wind.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest updates.