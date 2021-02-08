Historic market will denote site of long-ago trolley stop in Arlington

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board has approved placement of a marker to denote the one-time “Livingstone Station” on the Washington & Old Dominion Railway.
The marker will be placed at Old Dominion Drive and 24th Street North, which was believed to be the location of the station. 24th Street originally was known as Livingston Ave.
The Livingstone station and the nearby Lyonhurst station were part of the Great Falls and Old Dominion Railroad electric trolley line, which carried passengers between Great Falls and Georgetown from 1906 to 1934. (It was incorporated into the better known W&OD Railway, later W&OD Railroad, in 1911.)
The stop was named in honor of Colin Livingstone, president of the Great Falls and Old Dominion Railroad and a property developer in the region. He also served as first president of the Boy Scouts of America.
The request for placement of the plaque was made by the county government’s Neighborhood Conservation program. Rather than more modern types, which include extensive use of photographs, this one will be in the more classic style, in part because few viable photographs of the station are available for use.
Using the older-style motif was just fine by HALRB members. “I love these old-style markers. It’s almost as if these markers are historic in themselves,” said Richard Woodruff, who chairs the body.
The resolution permitting placement of the signage allowed for any necessary edits of the text before the plaque is cast.
