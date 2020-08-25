The Arlington County government’s historic-preservation advisory body seems generally satisfied that retention of historic features will be seen as an important component of the redevelopment of the Village at Shirlington.
In particular, the low-slung storefronts along Campbell Avenue are expected to be protected from the wrecking ball, even as taller and more dense development likely will be allowed immediately behind them.
“There seemed to be really strong sentiment [during County Board discussions] that the buildings along Campbell Avenue sort of depict the essence of the Village at Shirlington … there seemed to be an understanding that preserving that was important,” said Richard Woodruff, who chairs the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB).
His remarks came a month after County Board members approved in principle the “GLUP [General Land Use Plan] Plus” study of the Village at Shirlington, a joint effort of government staff and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRIT), which is the dominant landowner in the Shirlington retail/commercial area.
Lorin Farris, a planner on the county-government staff, said that incorporating historic preservation into the GLUP Plus plan is an important step.
“This is going to be a way that we can protect the Village at Shirlington, allow for it to adapt, allow for it to be a thriving commercial district,” she said.
The GLUP Plus plan sets out the framework for FRIT’s efforts to redevelop the Village at Shirlington, which traces its roots to a mid-1940s retail strip and saw, in subsequent decades, additional commercial and residential development grow up around it. The Campbell Avenue retail area is bookended by two of those more recent arrivals: public-broadcaster WETA on one end and Signature Theatre and the Shirlington branch library on the other.
At the Aug. 19 HALRB meeting, Woodruff said the County Board hadn’t spent much time on historic-preservation issues during its discussion of the plan, but suggested there are good omens.
“There seemed to be really strong sentiment [during the process] that the buildings along Campbell Avenue depict the essence of the Village at Shirlington,” Woodruff said.
On the other hand, Woodruff said it was “a little disappointing” that an amendment to the document, offered by County Board member Christian Dorsey, left the door open for building heights adjacent to the storefronts to be higher than the four stories proposed in the plan.
“We’ll see what happens,” Woodruff said.
(Ultimately, it will be up to the county’s Planning Commission and its subsidiary bodies to hash out the details of proposed redevelopment, before sending it to the County Board for final action. Any future action largely depends on the timetable of the developer.)
The Village at Shirlington is neither a local historic district (which would provide the HALRB with statutory authority to regulate exterior architectural changes) nor listed on the National Register of Historic Places or Virginia Landmarks Registry (each largely honorific in nature). Should FRIT desire, those designations could be sought.
Even if the real-estate trust does not take that route, Farris suggested having historic preservation part of the GLUP Plus study would keep it front and center going forward.
“For now, I see this as a win, I think staff sees this as a win,” she said. “Shirlington will be able to change and grow sensitively.”
The retail strip of the Village at Shirlington is listed on the county government’s 2011 Historic Resources Inventory as an “Important” parcel, one step below the highest (“Essential”) in the ranking. Only two county shopping centers – Arlington Village on Columbia Pike and Colonial Village on Wilson Boulevard, both dating to the 1930s – are designated “Essential.”
"Urban Village" another oxymoron. Same real estate trust that will contribute zero for new open space in the area (which is due for more residential density) and repurpose adjacent residential neighborhood streets and sidewalks for recreation recently finished a multi-million renovation of the Barcroft shopping plaza on the Pike in Fairfax County to enhance its suburban character.
