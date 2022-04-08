The Arlington Historical Society and Black Heritage Museum of Arlington are teaming up for a new project: “Memorializing the Enslaved in Arlington: 1669-1865.”
The project aims to recover “the largely unknown history of our community’s enslaved people and to chronicle their lives,” organizers said.
“We will partner with Arlington Public Schools to develop a Website with stories, documents and an interactive map,” Historical Society officials said. “We are hopeful that memorial markers linked to the Website will be placed at these locations. Lectures, articles and social media will inform and engage the wider community.”
