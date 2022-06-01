As it embarks on a renovation of its Arlington Ridge Road museum, the Arlington Historical Society is seeking community help in preparing many of its historic items for relocation.
The organization has received space donated by J.B.G. Smith in Crystal City for storage of its collection. “Now, the real costs will be in packing and moving the approximately 5,000 artifacts that are not on display,” the organization said in a recent missive to supporters.
The historical society has put out the call for sturdy storage containers (cardboard or plastic), bubble wrap, brown-paper padding, newspaper, tissue paper and packaging tape.
Items can be dropped off at the Arlington Historical Museum, 1805 South Arlington Ridge Road during museum hours (Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.). Items should not be left outside of normal hours; for those with large amounts of items, call (703) 577-7042 to arrange for pickup.
The museum, which spent about half of its existence (from the 1890s to the 1950s) as a school, was deeded by the School Board to the historic society in the early 1960s. The first part of the planned multi-phase renovation project will see renovation and refurbishment of windows.
Historical Society officials plan to keep the museum open throughout the duration of the renovation, said Cathy Bonneville Hix, president of the Historical Society.
