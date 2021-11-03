[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Historical Society will hold an open housing to unveil its new exhibition – “Stirring Up Memories: Arlington Cookbooks” – on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Arlington Historical Museum, 1805 South Arlington Ridge Road.
“Many Arlington churches, schools, service organizations and clubs issued cookbooks, most with the aim of building and nurturing community,” the historical society noted. “Many of the cookbooks in the exhibition are on loan from Arlingtonians and have never been seen before in public.”
The reception will include food and drink based on some of the cookbook recipes.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.