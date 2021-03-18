[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Historical Society has what it believes is the largest concentration of books on the history of Arlington in the world in its online bookstore.
“We offer more than three dozen local history books – most are by local historians and some are not even available on Amazon,” the organization said.
“Every book you buy helps support the society’s mission to strengthen our community by improving the understanding of local history,” officials said.
The list of books for sale can be found at https://arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org/shop/.
