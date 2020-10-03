The Arlington Historical Society will present “The Fastest Growing County in America: Suburbanization, Segregation, and Community Development in Arlington” as an online program on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
The speaker, historian Lindsey Bestebreurtje, will discuss Arlington’s growth from the early part of the 20th century to the 1970s.
This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonhistoricalsociety.org.
