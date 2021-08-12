[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Median home-sale prices across the Washington region were up 6.6 percent from a year before and rose a whopping 19.6 percent compared to two years ago, according to July sales data reported Aug. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.
Meanwhile, total home sales were relatively flat compared to last summer, a point in time in which the local real-estate market had shrugged off COVID and was moving forward at warp speed.
Sales for the region in July totaled 7,438, up 1 percent from a year before and up 8 percent from the more normal July 2019, according to the new data. Figures represent transactions in the District of Columbia; Fairfax and Arlington counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia, and the counties of Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick in Maryland. Frederick County is a new arrival to the list.
Compared to July 2020, sales last month were up in all jurisdictions except Frederick County (down 12 percent), Loudoun County (down 1 percent) and Falls Church (down 32 percent). Arlington saw the biggest sales bump, rising 21 percent to 342, while Fairfax County’s sales total in July rose 6 percent to 1,852.
All jurisdictions posted increases compared to July 2019 except for smallish Falls Church, where the few monthly transactions can lead to big year-over-year swings.
Total sales in July were down 14 percent compared to June, a drop that in ordinary times is more the norm than the exception, and may suggest the market is returning to its traditional patterns after having been somewhat askew since the start of the COVID crisis.
For the first seven months of 2021, there were 47,104 transactions recorded in the region, an increase of 27 percent from a year – not surprising, given that about half that time frame in 2020 was spent in the initial throes of the pandemic and resulting government lockdowns that combined to momentarily knock the real-estate train off its track.
Across the metro area, the median sales price – counting all localities and all types of housing – stood at $550,000 in July, up 6.6 percent from a year before. Every jurisdiction posted increases except Falls Church (down 10.7 percent to $793,000) and Arlington (off 9.1 percent to $657,000).
Focusing exclusively on the single-family market, the median sales price of $705,000 was up from $640,000 a year before. The median townhouse sales price of $525,000 was up from $481,000 and the median condo sales price of $355,000 was up from $351,000.
Again suggesting that the local market could be returning to a sense of normalcy, the median sales price in July was off 3 percent from June, in line with traditional seasonal norms.
For the first seven months of the year, the median sales price regionally of $535,000 was up 10.4 percent from a year before, with every jurisdiction posting increases.
While there is talk of an easing of the inventory crunch, July had a paltry 1.04-months’-worth supply of homes available, a remarkably low figure that compares to 3.7-months’ worth – a slight buyers’ market – in the summers of 2014 and 2015.
As a result, buyers this summer have had to pony up, agreeing to a median 100.7 percent of original listing price for homes sold in July. That is a figure not reached for the month since the real-estate boom of the 2004-07 era.
Total metro-wide pending sales reported in July were down 2.7 percent (to 7,078) from a year before, led by a double-digit decline in the District of Columbia, but were still up 15.2 percent from July 2019. Those pending sales likely will move into the closed-sale category in August or September.
While home sales under $500,000 are declining as the home-appreciation panzer division rolls forward, July sales in the $800,000-and-up segment have been boosted nearly 70 percent (to 1,772) in two years.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All 2021 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.