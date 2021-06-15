[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The median sales price across the D.C. metro core stood at $570,000 in May, up 14 percent from a year ago, according to data reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on data from Bright MLS.
Median prices were up in May from a year before by double digits in all eight localities encompassing the area, with the increases ranging from 2.3 percent in Alexandria to 18.8 percent in the city of Fairfax.
Among major Northern Virginia components of the region, median sales prices stood at $862,500 in Falls Church (up 5.8%); $725,000 in Arlington (up 16.5%); $652,000 in Fairfax County (up 13.4%); and $580,000 in Alexandria (up 2.3%).
The feeding frenzy appears greatest in the upper-end single-family-homes market; 60 percent of homes listed for sale at more than $950,000 garnered more than original listing price. There were, in total, 969 transactions of more than $1 million during the month, compared to 346 of them in May 2020 and, going back to pre-COVID times, 567 of them in May 2019.
Total sales for the month in the D.C. core stood at 6,148 in May, up 69.7 percent from a year before. While the comparison was something of an apples-to-oranges one, due to the impact of the initial COVID jolt of last spring on the local real-estate market, total sales for May nonetheless were the highest in the region for the month in more than a decade.
While most jurisdictions in the region saw new listings coming on the market in line with the month of May in years gone by (8,114 in 2021, compared to a range of 7,463 to 8,397 from 2014 to 2019), it’s not been enough to keep pace with buyer demand. And it could get worse; June traditionally brings a dropoff in new listings of about 10 percent compared to May.
As a result, there is only about a one-month supply of homes available to prospective purchasers, keeping the balance tipped decidedly in favor of sellers.