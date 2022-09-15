Of the roughly 70 localities that comprise the Mid-Atlantic real-estate market, you have to scroll down through more than 45 bigger locales to find the first one that posted a year-over-year increase in home sales in August.
The would be Cecil County, Md., which tallied 145 sales for the month, up from 140 in August 2021, according to figures reported Sept. 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.
All of the larger jurisdictions, and most of the smaller ones, had year-over-year declines. So, too, did the Mid-Atlantic as a whole, with the 24,885 transactions recorded in August down 18.4 percent from 30,479 a year ago.
And for nine of the 10 largest jurisdictions, sales-wise, it was a double-digit decline reported in August:
• The sales total in Philadelphia County, Pa., stood at 1,397, down 15.4 percent from 1,651 a year before.
• Monthly sales in Fairfax County totaled 1,262, down 26.6 percent from 1,719.
• Monthly sales in Montgomery County, Md., stood at 1,063, down 25 percent from 1,417.
• Monthly sales in Montgomery County, Pa., stood at 1,045, down 18.4 percent from 1,280.
• Monthly sales in Baltimore County, Md., stood at 961, down 18.1 percent from 1,173.
• Monthly sales in Anne Arundel County, Md., stood at 939, down 15.2 percent from 1,107.
• Monthly sales in Prince George’s County stood at 828, down 23.1 percent from 1,076.
• Monthly sales in Baltimore City, Md., also stood at 828, down 16.7 percent from 994.
• Monthly sales in Bucks County, Pa., stood at 818, down 11.6 percent.
• Monthly sales in Delaware County, Pa., stood at 702, down 5.9 percent from 743.
For the first eight months of the year, the largest Mid-Atlantic locality with an increase in year-over-year sales from 2021 was Schuylkill County, Pa., with its 950 January-through-August sales up 9.8 percent from a year before. For the Mid-Atlantic as a whole, the 191,469 sales during that period were down 12.6 percent from 2021.
Figures represent most, but not all, sales during the period. Figures for August 2022 are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]