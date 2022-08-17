Home-sellers in most of the local region received more, on a per-square-foot basis, in July than sellers obtained a year before, but those per-square-foot prices are showing signs of softening.
With the exception of the District of Columbia and Falls Church, average per-square-foot sales prices were up in the nine major reporting areas of the Washington metro in July. Figures come from MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from Bright MLS, as analyzed by the Sun Gazette.
Despite being off 2.2 percent from a year before, the District of Columbia continued to lead the pack with an average per-square-foot sales price of $543, down from $555.
Falls Church also reported a small decline, dropping 1.2 percent from $432 to $427.
All other jurisdictions were up from July 2021:
• Arlington’s average per-square-foot sales price of $473 rose 4.2 percent from $454.
• Alexandria’s average of $410 was up 0.7 percent from $407.
• Fairfax County’s average of $335 was up 6 percent from $316.
• Montgomery County’s average of $296 was up 6.8 percent from $278.
• Loudoun County’s average of $260 was up 6.6 percent from 244.
• Prince George’s County’s average of $236 was up 3.5 percent from $228.
• Prince William County’s average of $225 was up 9.2 percent from $206.
While the per-square-foot sales prices were up on a year-over-year basis, July’s figures in all jurisdictions trailed the January-to-July-2022 average, suggesting that the expected market cooling is having an impact.
Over the first seven months of 2022, the average per-square-foot sales price, as reported by Bright MLS, was $554 in the District of Columbia, $488 in Arlington, $458 in Falls Church, $437 in Alexandria, $340 in Fairfax County, $304 in Montgomery County, $270 in Loudoun County, $227 in Prince George’s County and $227 in Prince William County.
Figures represent most, but not all, home sales in the market. All July 2022 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]