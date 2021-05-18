[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Year-over-year appreciation for single-family homes in the Washington region continues but remains slightly below the national average, according to new figures from the National Association of Realtors.
The median sales price of an existing single-family home in the D.C. region was $498,100 in the January-February-March time frame, a boost of 13.5 percent from a year before owing to a continued strong market that has shrugged off the impact of COVID.
But the national market did even better: The median sales price of a single-family home nationwide in the first quarter was up 16.2 percent to $319,200.
“Significant price increases throughout the country simply illustrate strong demand and record-low housing supply,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “The record-high home prices are happening across nearly all markets, big and small, even in those metros that have long been considered ‘off-the-radar’ in prior years for many homeseekers.”
But, Yun noted, some of the changes in median-home price, especially in small cities, were dependent on the type of homes sold during the first quarter. Not all homes saw large appreciations in price.
Regionally, median prices were $369,400 in the Northeast (up 22.1 percent), $238,500 in the Midwest (up 14.4 percent), $279,300 in the South (up 15 percent) and $488,000 in the West (up 18 percent).
The overwhelmingly majority of metros experienced strong price increases, with 89 percent (163 out of 183) registering double-digit price growth. For comparison, just 25 percent of metro areas saw such growth in 2020’s first quarter, when housing inventory was at a healthier level of 3.3 months, which better matched the pace of monthly demand.
The 11 metro areas with the highest price increases this past quarter were in regions with median sales prices ranging from the $100,000s to $600,000s. Topping the list were Kingston, N.Y. (up 35.5%; $303,100); Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. (34.3%; $580,400); Atlantic City (34%; $277,200); Barnstable Town, Mass. (33.1%; $567,600); Boise City, Idaho (32.8%; $422,600); Sherman-Denison, Texas (29.8%; $234,800); Elmira, N.Y. (29.1%; $126,900); Austin-Round Rock, Texas (28.2%; $437,900); Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pa. (27.7%; $119,500); Decatur, Ill. (27.5%; $102,400); and Glens Falls, N.Y. (27.5%; $214,600).
Among Virginia metropolitan areas that are part of the survey, the median sales price in Richmond was up 15.7 percent to $324,000 and the median price of $265,000 in Hampton Roads was up 12.8 percent.
On the condominium front, the median sales price in the D.C. region in the first quarter was $327,000, up 3.4 percent from a year before. Nationally, the median condo price of $277,800 was up 9.4 percent.