HomeAid Northern Virginia recently completed a construction project at Sibert House, a garden-style apartment building owned by PathForward, giving the permanent-supportive housing property a major upgrade.
Builder-captains Van Metre Homes and Toll Brothers and 22 trade partners worked in tandem in support of the long-anticipated buildout project at Sibert House. The house provides housing for chronically homeless individuals and veterans with significant needs and barriers to housing.
The 5,184-square-foot buildout included a common room where residents can gather; an office for the onsite life-skills coach, where staff can offer supportive programs and services to help residents stay in housing; laundry facilities; and a kitchenette.
The project will complement an outdoor pergola, exterior paint, and landscaping previously done by HomeAid’s partner, Touchstone Custom Homes. HomeAid’s partnership with Van Metre and Toll Brothers saved PathForward (formerly the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network) $127,108 in labor, time and expertise all of which were donated.
“This type of donation from HomeAid’s builders and trade partners allows nonprofits like PathForward to funnel their limited resources into programs that support clients working to get back on their feet,” HomeAid officials said.
During its existence, HomeAid Northern Virginia has completed more than 160 construction projects that together have served as a safe and stable space for more than 197,000 vulnerable individuals in the local community.
Sibert House was named in honor of Kathleen Sibert, a former executive director of the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network and longtime social-safety-net advocate.
