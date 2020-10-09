A coalition of three homeless-outreach organizations – Community Lodgings, Bridges to Independence and Homestretch – will be hosting their third annual 5K “Home Run for the Homeless” in a different format this year.
Rather than running as a group on the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail this year, participants will be able to run where they choose anytime from Oct. 10 (which is designated World Homeless Day) to Oct. 31.
“It’s easy to assume that homelessness doesn’t exist in these wealthy communities, but it does,” said Lynn Thomas, executive director of Community Lodgings. “By partnering with other local non-profit organizations that want to end homelessness, we expand our reach – there’s power in numbers.”
For information and to register for the event, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2Fqytp0.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
Arlington Government alone has a huge Human Services bureaucracy. Then there are the for-profits, non-profits, and individual volunteers. Why do I see more and more homeless people in Arlington. Now they are camping in tents off the regional trails. Second question alone the same line - why blanket blame the police for so many people with behavioral health issues coming into contact with the police with no blame placed on Human Services providers?
