PathForward (formerly the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network), plans to announce the initial impact of an innovative effort launched last year during its annual “Home for the Heart” community breakfast on Feb. 11.
The event will be held online this year due to ongoing pandemic concerns. It will begin at 9 a.m., emceed by Telly Tucker, director of Arlington Economic Development.
The event is free, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at https://pathforwardva.org.
“Addressing homelessness is complicated, and it’s even more so during a pandemic,” said PathForward CEO Betsy Frantz. “But we are eager to share some of what we’ve learned in the past two years, as well as details of an innovative medical program we launched in the last eight months.”
The initiative in question is the Mobile Medical Program, which takes medical care to those who are homeless, rather than asking them to come to the shelter or a clinic.
The team has treated more than 200 people since the program was launched in May 2021, for ailments ranging from infections to diabetes to foot care.
