Virginia Hospital Center recently honored the long-standing and wide-ranging support of the Vicky Collins Charitable Foundation by naming its pediatrics-care-coordinators’ office in honor of the organization.
Now officially known as the Vicky Collins Care Coordinators Office, the facility acts as a lifeline for children and their families, guiding them in the process of accessing specialists, treatments, therapies and medications that help them to live healthier lives.
“In some Arlington neighborhoods, children are living in severe poverty.
With support from the Vicky Collins Charitable Foundation, [we are] able to provide care that might not otherwise be available to this underserved population,” said Tony Burchard, president of the Virginia Hospital Center Foundation.
The Vicky Collins Charitable Foundation’s financial support for Virginia Hospital Center pediatrics care has totaled more than $2.4 million since 2005, assisting the hospital in caring for 3,700 infants and children in Arlington each year whose families live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
The foundation has directly funded Care Coordinator positions for 16 years, hospital officials said. “As a result, thousands of children with complex health conditions have been helped and their lives improved,” officials said.
The Vicky Collins Charitable Foundation, established when Collins died in 2003, is designed to support children with special health-care needs across the Washington region.
“Vicky cared so passionately about the children in our community. Her spirit is still around us today as we expand our reach of providing care to children who are at-risk and whose families live without a financial safety net and the resources required to navigate the health-care system,” said Mark Cummings, Vicky Collins Foundation Board member.