Hotel and motel occupancy across Arlington for the first half of 2019 was running behind the same period in 2018, according to new data, but the prices hoteliers garnered for their rooms was in positive territory.
The county’s hotel-occupancy rate in the January-to-June period stood at 73.3 percent, according to data from Smith Travel Research reported by Arlington Economic Development. That’s down 3.8 percent from a year before.
The average price of a hotel room during that period was $174.54, up from $172.04 a year before.
For May – traditionally a strong month for the hospitality industry in Arlington – hotel occupancy stood at 84.6 percent, according to the data.
