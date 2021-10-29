[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Alliance for Housing Solutions has posted answers to housing-related questions posed by the Arlington branch of the NAACP to candidates for County Board.
Asked of candidates Takis Karantonis, Audrey Clement, Adam Theo and Mike Cantwell:
• What concrete and measurable steps would you take to further fair housing and to desegregate residential communities?
• Affordable-housing policy is often limited to rental housing and apartment initiatives. How will you support communities of color in their advancement of wealth generation through home ownership?
• How would you improve the county’s response to housing-quality complaints and ensure justice for victims of housing discrimination?
Responses can be found at https://bit.ly/30Y2zvJ.