The Alliance for Housing Solutions has posted Q&A sessions with the two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Arlington County Board.
Incumbent Takis Karantonis and challenger Chanda Choun answered questions on a range of housing issues. To see their remarks, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3bBzYPq. For general information on the organization, see the Website at www.allianceforhousingsolutions.org.