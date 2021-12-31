As holiday festivities come to an end, it's time to take down the lights, pack away the decorations and recycle that Christmas tree. Here's a look at how to properly dispose of this year's evergreen:
Prince William County
Residents have several locations where they can give their Christmas tree, wreaths and other cut greenery new life as compost and mulch.
The Prince William County Solid Waste Management Division says residents can simply remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails and the tree stand and set their empty trees and greenery at the curb for pickup as a part of yard waste collection during the first two full weeks of January.
Trees and greenery can also be taken to one of the following locations to be recycled:
- The Prince William County Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. Open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Closed New Year’s Day.)
- The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, at 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. Open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (Closed New Year’s Day.)
- Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC), at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville, will accept drop-offs of greenery from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9. The drop-off area is in the front parking lot, outlined with the orange safety cones. For more information, contact NOVEC’s vegetation management department at (703) 335-0500, extension 1600, or VegetationMgmt@novec.com.
“Recycling holiday greens is just another way we help area residents and the environment,” said Rick Carpenter, NOVEC vegetation management manager.
Fairfax County
In Fairfax County, licensed collectors are required by code to collect and recycle real Christmas trees of less than 8 feet that have been set out separately at single family and townhouse communities for the first two weeks in January.
Due to labor shortages collectors temporarily have the option to pick up Christmas trees with trash. Contact your collection company regarding their service.
Consider donating artificial trees in good condition to charitable organizations.
Fairfax County residents can also drop off their trees at the I-66 Transfer Station or the I-95 Landfill Complex. There is a $7 fee to recycle your tree. All ornaments, decorations (including tinsel) and stands must be removed prior to disposal. Click here for more information.
Arlington County
Arlington County is holding a special Christmas tree pickup for residents from Monday through Jan. 14. All trees collected are turned into mulch available from county facilities. Place trees at curb no later than 6 a.m. on your regular trash collection day after removing all decorations, nails, stands. Do not place trees in plastic bags.
After Jan. 14, Christmas trees are handled at curbside as part of regular year-round yard waste collection. Make sure the tree is bare and ready for composting. Trees over 8-feet long will need to be dismantled.
Residents without regular curbside pickup, including those living in townhomes, apartments and condominiums, can bring Christmas trees to the Solid Waste Bureau’s Earth Products Yard in Shirlington. For safe dropoff, call 703-228-5000 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. to schedule a weekday appointment. You will need proof of residence in Arlington to drop off.
Loudoun County
Loudoun County is offering five locations for residents to bring their Christmas trees for recycling through Jan. 20. Only natural cut trees and wreaths will be accepted: no artificial trees or artificial wreaths. The trees will be converted into mulch, which is available free of charge to Loudoun County residents year-round at the Loudoun County landfill.
Residents who receive curbside recycling service may contact their homeowners association, town office or recycling service provider for Christmas tree collection schedules. If transporting your tree in a tree bag, please remove and dispose of the bag with your regular trash.
Whether dropping off at one of the county’s Christmas tree collection sites or at the curb, remember to remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, wire, stand and tree bag. If the tree is in a tree bag, remove and dispose of the bag with your regular trash. If you wish to recycle a natural wreath, please remove and dispose of all wire, bows, twine, lights and ornaments before recycling the wreath. If removal of these items is not possible, then dispose of the tree or wreath with your regular garbage.
The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is a public service for Loudoun County residents only. Tree vendors operating in Loudoun with leftover trees may recycle them at the landfill for $68 a ton. Netting, rope, wire, tags and other items must be removed and disposed prior to recycling. Visit loudoun.gov/landfill or call 703-771-5500 for more information.
For residents, Christmas trees will be accepted for recycling free of charge at the following locations through Jan. 20:
- Leesburg: Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Center, 21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg, 20175, Open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Lovettsville: Game Protective Association, 16 South Berlin Pike, Lovettsville, 20180, Open daily
- Purcellville: Franklin Park, 17501 Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville, 20132, Open daily, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- South Riding: Town Hall, rear parking lot next to tennis court, 43055 Center Street, South Riding, 20152, Open daily
- Sterling: Claude Moore Park, 46150 Loudoun Park Lane, Sterling, 20164, (Use Loudoun Park Lane entrance.), Open daily, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
More information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program and other Loudoun County recycling programs is available at loudoun.gov/recycle.