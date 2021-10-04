Northern Virginia school systems largely, if sometimes modestly, outperformed the state average when it came to members of the Class of 2021 graduating on time in four years.
A total of 93 percent students who entered Virginia public schools four years earlier garnered a diploma and went out into the world, according to state figures released Sept. 30. That compares to 92.3 percent of students in the Class of 2020.
The dropout rate for the Class of 2021 was 4.3 percent, compared with 5.1 percent for the preceding graduating class.
But the data, if not the diplomas, come with something of an asterisk attached. As state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane acknowledged, some graduation requirements for the Class of 2021 were waived to ensure that “students were not prevented from graduating by pandemic-related factors beyond their control.”
Lane congratulated the graduating class for its “perseverance under extraordinary and challenging circumstances.”
Of the students who entered a Virginia high school as a first-time ninth grader in 2017:
- 38 percent earned a standard diploma
- 52.8 percent earned an advanced-studies diploma
- 2.1 percent earned an applied-studies or modified standard diploma (available to students with disabilities)
- 0.7 percent earned a GED
- 4.3 percent dropped out.
How local school districts compared to the statewide averages:
• In Alexandria, 90.8 percent of students graduated on time and 5.3 percent dropped out.
• In Arlington, the rates were 94.4 percent and 3.7 percent.
• In Fairfax County, the rates were 94.6 percent and 4.7 percent.
• In Falls Church, the rates were 98.5 percent and 1 percent.
• In Loudoun County, the rates were 97.6 percent and 1.4 percent.
• In Prince William County, the rates were 92.8 percent and 5.1 percent.
One of the biggest challenges facing state education officials is keeping immigrant students on track for graduation. Among the Class of 2021, more than one in five (21.2 percent) of English-language-learners dropped out before graduation. Some will come back and resume their studies eventually.
Among various racial and ethnic groups statewide:
• Asian students: 98.5 percent graduated on time, 0.9 percent dropped out.
• Black students: 90.8 percent graduated on time, 4.8 percent dropped out.
• Hispanic students: 85.1 percent graduated on time, 12.2 percent dropped out.
• Students of multiple races: 95.1 percent graduated on time, 2.3 percent dropped out.
• White students: 95.3 percent graduate on time, 2.3 percent dropped out. Among students with reported disabilities, 90.7 percent graduated on time and 7.3 percent dropped out. Among those described as economically disadvantaged, 89.2 percent graduated on time and 6 percent dropped out.
Since 2011, high schools have had to meet an annual benchmark for graduation and completion to earn state accreditation. Schools receive full credit for students who earn diplomas and partial credit for students who remain enrolled, earn GEDs or otherwise complete high school.
Results for individual school districts and schools can be found on the Virginia Department of Education Website.