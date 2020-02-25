Arlington County Board members on Feb. 22 approved a contract of up to $904,000 for improvements to Edison Park in the Arlington Forest neighborhood.
“This is a very popular, much used park,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said, “and it’s going to be even more popular once we get this project done.”
The project was previously authorized as part of the Neighborhood Conversation program. The main component is removal of the existing playground, replacing it with two playgrounds – one for ages up to 5 years old, the other for ages 6 to 12.
It also will include paving and access improvements; reforestation and landscaping; fencing; and site furnishings.
The total project budget for improvements to the 0.9-pacre site is $1.08 million, with work expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The effort has the backing of the Arlington Forest Citizens Association.
