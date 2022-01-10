[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Incoming Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on Jan. 10 announced that former Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos would be joining his staff in a newly created senior position.
Stamos, a Democrat, will lead a new division – the Investigations, Cold Cases and Actual Innocence Project – “and will provide a bipartisan perspective to my executive team,” Miyares said in a statement.
Also on Jan. 10, the incoming attorney general (who takes office Saturday) appointed Josh Humphries to work with the General Assembly in promoting the Miyares’ legislative agenda.
“I am so excited that Theo Stamos and Josh Humphries will be joining my team,” Miyares said in a statement. “They are both very accomplished in their fields, true public servants, and will be valuable assets to the Office of Attorney General.”
Stamos spent virtually the entirety of her legal career in the commownealth’s attorney’s office serving Arlington and Falls Church, beginning as a prosecutor in 1987 and ultimately advancing to chief deputy under Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Trodden. When Trodden retired in 2011, Stamos ran for and won the seat, winning re-election in 2015.
In the 2019 Democratic primary, Stamos was narrowly defeated for renomination by Parisa Dehghani-Tafti after an expensive and contentious campaign that saw Dehghani-Tafti bankrolled by left-leaning out-of-state interest groups.
Dehghani-Tafti went on to win the general election without opposition. Since leaving her elected post, Stamos has served as a staff position in the Office of Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice. She and her husband, Craig Esherick, live in Westover and have two adult sons.