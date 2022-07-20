Leadership Arlington has announced its incoming Class of 2023, whose members will spend coming months learning the ins and outs of local governance, business, economic development and civic engagement.
The new class “is comprised of leaders from the business, government, and nonprofit sectors,” said officials with the Leadership Center for Excellence, which oversees the program. “They have all demonstrated a commitment to personal growth, civic engagement, and community impact.”
Participants will gather for an opening retreat in September, then take part in monthly programs through the spring of 2023.
Members of the incoming class include Kennya Alvarado, Arlington Free Clinic; Catherine Anchin, Arlington Arts Center; Daria Awusah, Space Operations Command (U.S. Space Force); Yolanda Brooks, CNA; Jonathan Burgess, Arlington County Government, Sheriff’s Office; Sergio Steve Curro, The Seneca Group; Frank DeMarco, Arlington Soccer Association; Christina Dietrich, Arlington County Government, Clerk of the Circuit Court; Marilyn Dyess, Blake Willson Group; Deirdre Ehlen, Arlington County Government, Arlington Economic Development; Ashley Forrester, National Landing Business Improvement District.
Also, Jason Friess, Arlington County Government, Department of Management and Finance; Paula Fynboh, Aspire! Afterschool Learning; Carol Green-Freeman, Wilson Boulevard Christian Church; Molly Grover, Accenture; Alyssa Hackbarth, Lyon Hall; Robert Hall, Sabre Advocacy; Michael Hemminger, Starbucks; Garrett Jackson, Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing; Nadina Kezel, Excella; Marianna Knight, National Trust for Historic Preservation; Christina Landis, Safeway; Lorelle Langhorne, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Also Madaline Langston, Encore Stage & Studio; Kimiko Lighty, Restorative Arlington; Christopher Lipscomb, John Marshall Bank; Laura Martin, Rock Spring United Congregational Church of Christ; Marlon Moore, AHC Inc.; Suehaila Nabulsi, Capital One; Claudia O’Connor, Arlington County Government, Department of Environmental Services; Norm Odeneal, Keller Williams Realty; Patrick Phillippi, Amazon; Ryan Pierce, Fresh Impact Farms; Chetana Rao, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Also, Sarita Rhodes-Vivour, VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center); Brian Roach, JBG Smith; Sara Rund, Dupont Circle Solutions; Andrea Ryon, HDR; Ronny Shafer, Animal Welfare League of Arlington; Betsy Sharon, Chain Bridge Bank; Dori Sophia, Signature Theatre; Megan Welch, The Craddock Group; and James Wylde, George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs.
