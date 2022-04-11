There is one less election on the horizon for Arlington this year.
The April 7 filing deadline came and went with no challenger emerging to take on incumbent County Board member Matt de Ferranti in the June 21 election. As a result, the primary will be canceled and de Ferranti moves on to the general election.
“I am grateful to be the Democratic nominee,” de Ferranti told the Sun Gazette. “I look forward to working hard to earn each and every vote [in November].”
An attorney, de Ferranti in 2018 was first elected to the County Board, and chaired the body in 2021. He said the upcoming election, which is likely to include several independents and perhaps a Republican nominee, would be a time for “sharing ideas on inclusive economic growth, housing affordability and home ownership, better addressing climate change and partnering with our schools to address learning losses due to COVID.”
The filing deadline for candidates seeking to run in the November County Board race is the third week in June.
