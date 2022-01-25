If he’s not running for re-election, Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti is giving a good impression of one who is.
De Ferranti cobbled together nearly $23,000 in campaign contributions during the last five months of 2021, according to data reported in mid-January by the Virginia Department of Elections.
Subtracting campaign expenses for the period, that left de Ferranti – who was first elected to the County Board as a Democrat four years ago – with $19,368 in the bank.
De Ferranti, who served a stint as County Board chairman last year, is widely expected to run for a second term. His announcement could come at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s February meeting.
For the reporting period, the largest contributor to de Ferranti’s campaign coffers was Democratic activist Cragg Hines, who dropped $5,000 into the kitty. The Northern Virginia affiliate of the AFL-CIO added $2,500.
The County Board field for 2022 is still gelling, but two independent contenders in 2021 have continued to raise funds, albeit at lower levels than de Ferranti:
• Audrey Clement gave her campaign $500 during the period, ending with a balance of $653.
• Adam Theo received $450 during the period, ending with $2,648 on hand. Mike Cantwell, the third independent in the 2021 race (won by Democratic incumbent Takis Karantonis) ended the year with a zero-dollar balance, suggesting his might not be gearing up for a return engagement.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
If he’s not running for re-election, Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti is giving a good impression of one who is.
De Ferranti cobbled together nearly $23,000 in campaign contributions during the last five months of 2021, according to data reported in mid-January by the Virginia Department of Elections.
Subtracting campaign expenses for the period, that left de Ferranti – who was first elected to the County Board as a Democrat four years ago – with $19,368 in the bank.
De Ferranti, who served a stint as County Board chairman last year, is widely expected to run for a second term. His announcement could come at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s February meeting.
For the reporting period, the largest contributor to de Ferranti’s campaign coffers was Democratic activist Cragg Hines, who dropped $5,000 into the kitty. The Northern Virginia affiliate of the AFL-CIO added $2,500.
The County Board field for 2022 is still gelling, but two independent contenders in 2021 have continued to raise funds, albeit at lower levels than de Ferranti:
• Audrey Clement gave her campaign $500 during the period, ending with a balance of $653.
• Adam Theo received $450 during the period, ending with $2,648 on hand.Mike Cantwell, the third independent in the 2021 race (won by Democratic incumbent Takis Karantonis) ended the year with a zero-dollar balance, suggesting his might not be gearing up for a return engagement.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]