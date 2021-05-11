[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Takis Karantonis’s efforts to win a full term have earned the endorsement of his four Arlington County Board colleagues.
Katie Cristol, Libby Garvey, Matt de Ferranti and Christian Dorsey have endorsed Karantonis, first elected last summer in a special election to fill the seat of Erik Gutshall, who died the previous April.
Karantonis is being challenged in the June 8 Democratic primary by Chanda Choun.