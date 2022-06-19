The race for 8th District U.S. House of Representatives has an independent face in it.
Teddy Fikre qualified for the ballot ahead of the June 21 filing deadline, waiting to see which Democrat – incumbent Don Beyer or challenger Victoria Virasingh – will win that party’s primary and advance to the general election.
According to his campaign, Fikre plans to run against “a political environment dominated by big money and powerful special interests.” He collected 1,452 signatures that were turned over to the Virginia Department of Elections in order to meet the 1,000-signature threshold, and was formally certified on June 15.
“Given the rejection of both political parties by the majority of Americans and the abysmal state of our economy, Teddy is intent on making a compelling case for electing independents who are not wedded to the very status quo that is turning the American Dream into the ‘American Hustle’ for most and the ‘American Nightmare’ for the impoverished masses,” his campaign said.
(Fikre’s campaign Website is fikre4va.com.)
Republicans on May 21 chose Karina Lipsman as their nominee in the 8th District, which Beyer has represented since first being elected in 2014.
The district is seen as a Democratic stronghold, including all of Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church, plus a portion of Fairfax County.
