[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For months, the public has been told not to worry – threats of inflation and rising mortgage-interest rates were unlikely to put a damper on the booming housing market.
Maybe it’s time to worry just a little bit.
Rising building-material costs and low inventory have caused new-home sales prices to jump 20 percent on a year-over-year basis, harming housing affordability and driving down the pace of new-home sales. Meanwhile, the threat of overall inflation, more government regulation and interest rates that have nowhere to go but up are adding to a sense of angst.
The new-homes market, which has been booming much of the last year, saw some contraction in new data, with sales of new single-family homes down 5.9 percent (to an annualized rate of 863,000 units) in March, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Year-over-year prices, however, are now up 20 percent, and affordability issues “are clearly affecting new-home sales,” said Chuck Fowke, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a custom builder from Tampa.
The median sales price of a new home in April was $372,400, up from the $310,100 median sales price posted a year earlier.
“Higher costs have priced out buyers, particularly at the lower end of the market,” acknowledged NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. “A year ago, 45 percent of new home sales were priced below $300,000. In April 2021, only 27 percent of new home sales were.”
Regionally, on a year-to-date basis, new-home sales rose in all four regions, up 50.7 percent in the Northeast, 45.7 percent in the Midwest, 45.5 percent in the South, and 3.6 percent in the West. However, these seemingly significant increases are due in part to lower sales volume during the COVID crisis a year ago.
The higher prices come as many Americans are seeing their paychecks (whether rising or not) nibbled away at by higher food costs, higher gas costs, higher energy costs, higher taxes . . . the list goes on.
Should the imbalance between real-estate prices and discretionary household income continue, the real-estate market will come to a crossing just as it did in the early 2000s. Then, the market lurched forward by loosening lending standards so just about anyone could purchase a home (something that, expects say, is not happening right now).
The result was a housing bubble that first turned downward and then crashed, nearly taking the U.S. economy with it.
This time around, lending standards could be maintained, but that would result in fewer people being able to afford ever-more-expensive homes, particularly if an inflation-fueled economy pushes interest rates higher.