Even though the Arlington County Democratic Committee is pushing the concept of online voting as its preference, four in-person locations will be available for those casting ballots in the upcoming School Board caucus.
Mary Kadera and Miranda Turner are seeking the Democratic endorsement for the seat being vacated by School Board member Monique O’Grady after a single term. The winner of the caucus becomes the odds-on favorite in the Nov. 2 general election.
Despite intra-party criticism that resulted from the decision, the Democratic leadership opted to move forward with an online-focused election, with voting taking place May 17-23. But it also has set up four “voter-assistance sites” where residents without digital access can vote.
Three of those sites will be open on Wednesday, May 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. They are located at 6216 23rd St. North (near Westover Village); 1412 North Highland St. (near the Clarendon Metro station); and 2811 13th Road South (near Walter Reed Community Center).
A fourth location – Cafe Sazon, 4704 Columbia Pike – will be open on Tuesday, May 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(Full details on the process are available at www.arlingtondemocrats.org/sbcaucus. The site includes links to candidate debates and, coming soon, an instructional video to explain the voting procedure.)
Last year, when two incumbent School Board members declined to seek re-election, Democrats held their nominating caucus in the midst of the initial pandemic surge. Usually an in-person event, the party transformed it to a mail-in contest, and garnered 5,700 participants – nearly a record for any Democratic School Board caucus in Arlington.
