Inter-Service Club Council celebrates successes, ponders its future

For almost 80 years, the Inter-Service Club Council (ISCC) of Arlington has served as a place for community organizations to collaborate, sound out ideas and find common ground.
But the changing face of volunteerism has put a number of local service groups, and perhaps the ISCC itself, in danger of possible extinction.
But not if Joe Lott has anything to say about it.
“We need people to step up and take leadership,” Lott said at the organization’s 65th annual luncheon, held Nov. 20 at Washington Golf & Country Club. “We desperately need members of our different organizations to sign up.”
Lott, a member of the Arlington Rotary, had served as president in 2015-16 and was called in earlier this year to fill the void left by the death of Brig Pari, who was the president-designate for 2019.
Pari, who represented the organization SMASH (Sports, Math and Scientific Hypothesis) and was ISCC’s Woman of the Year in 2013 for her work with the Better Sports Club of Arlington, died in February after a recurrence of cancer. She also had been active with the Arlington Host Lions, Optimist Club of Arlington and Friends of the David M. Brown Arlington Planetarium.
“She will be greatly missed,” Lott said at the luncheon.
The ISCC was born in 1940, when Arlington was growing rapidly and service clubs – ranging from the Optimists to the Lions to the Links – were being founded in great numbers.
Service clubs hit their heyday in the 1950s-60s, but today many are struggling with aging membership and the challenge of recruiting new generations.
Despite the challenges, member clubs of the ISCC continue to have a major impact on the community, said County Board member Matt de Ferranti. The 100,000-plus volunteer hours put in by members of participating clubs are vital in maintaining a social safety net that supports the youngest and oldest Arlingtonians and everyone in between.
“Know how much this group means to us,” de Ferranti said at the luncheon, noting “our whole board’s appreciation for your mission.”
At the meeting, the annual Man and Woman of the Year awards were presented:
• Linda Valentino of Arlington Rotary was saluted as Woman of the Year, honored for tackling every leadership position the club had since joining in 2004, and for participating in a host of community activities, from Inova blood drives to Salvation Army bell-ringing to the Arlington Academy of Hope, which supports educational outreach in Africa.
• Scott McCaffrey was honored as Man of the Year, saluting his leadership and “spirited demeanor” over the past year of the Kiwanis Club of Arlington and his promotion of the activities of service clubs on the pages of the Sun Gazette.
“Good choices this year, as usual,” Lott said.
Membership in the Inter-Service Club Council of Arlington is $35 per organization. For information, e-mail arlingtoniscc@gmail.com.
