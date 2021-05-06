[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With nearly three-quarters of a century of good works behind it, the Inter-Service Club Council (ISCC) of Arlington is gearing up for an extensive renaissance in the post-COVID environment.
Members of the ISCC leadership met at the Woman’s Club of Arlington on April 30 to plan for the coming year. New officers are president Sandy Bushue (representing the Optimist Club of Arlington), secretary Deneise Boyd (Woman’s Club of Arlington) and treasurer Joe Lott (Arlington Rotary Club).
The April 30 brown-bag event included a presentation by Edwin Fountain, vice chair of the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission.
The ISCC, founded in 1940, is a central clearinghouse for Arlington service clubs – Rotarians, Optimists, Zontas, Lions and the like – whose members collectively contribute more than 100,000 volunteer hours in the community.
Like many organizations, the ISCC’s efforts were partially derailed during the worst parts of the pandemic, which caused its annual luncheon (and presentation of Man and Woman of the Year honors) to be moved online in 2020. With the pandemic hopefully receding, the organization aims to hold its annual luncheon on Nov. 17 at the Washington Golf & Country Club.
The next working meeting will be held in August.
