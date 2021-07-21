[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The affordable-housing provider AHC Inc. has tapped Arlington civic leader Susan Cunningham as its interim CEO.
Cunningham will bridge the gap left by the departure of long-term organization leader Walter Webdale.
“Susan’s charge is to work hand-in-hand with the AHC board and staff to lead the organization through this time of transition,” officials said.
“She will bring an independent lens to assess our internal culture and processes, and focus on delivering consistently high-quality service to our residents.”
“As a seasoned executive and community leader,” Cunningham “brings just the right experience for this moment,” officials said.
A nationwide search will be conducted to find a permanent CEO.