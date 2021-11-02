[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Lisa Fikes, who has served as head of Volunteer Arlington for five years and in recent months has served as interim CEO of the Leadership Center for Excellence, has been tapped for that post in a permanent capacity.
It proved to be “an obvious decision,” said George Bailey, chairman of the board of regents, who praised Fikes’ “experience, skill set and performance.”
Fikes said she was honored to receive the CEO post.
“The world has changed drastically. There is a renewed need to gather, listen and learn from a variety of voices in order to build communities of collaboration and kindness,” she said. “The Leadership Center for Excellence is uniquely positioned to serve as the gathering space for leadership development and civic engagement . . . to equip and empower leaders with the tools to lead and serve more effectively, making connections that have a lasting impact on our community.”