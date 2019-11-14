It’s been the same song for months: Inventory remains the critical element in Arlington’s real-estate environment, with the number of properties on the market still running just half what they were a year before.
As a result, October’s sales were brisk but slightly below that of a year before, while prices edged higher in two of three legs of the market.
A total of 210 properties went to closing last month, according to figures reported Nov. 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime. That’s down 4.6 percent from the 220 homes that sold in October 2018.
While sales were down, prices were higher by a fraction of a percent, with the average sales price hitting $661,477, up from $659,278 a year before.
Looking at the three component pieces of the market shows a more complicated picture:
• The average price of single-family homes sold in October was $983,965, down 3.3 percent.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was $523,268, up 16.2 percent.
• The average sales price of condominiums was $489,011, up a whopping 23.2 percent.
In October, a total of 30 properties went to closing for more than $1 million.
Add it all up, and total sales volume for the month of $139 million was down 4.2 percent from a year before, but bucked the market’s cyclical nature by being stronger than in September.
The total available inventory at the end of the month was 260 homes, a decline of 48.5 percent from the 505 properties available at the end of October 2018. Which means buyers were ready to pounce: The average number of days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract was an extraordinary brisk 18 days, an improvement from the 31 days required a year ago to get the home through the sales process.
For the month, conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 142 cases, followed by cash (44).
Where is the market headed? Homes that came under contract in October were flat compared to a year before, and total pending sales were in negative territory.
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
